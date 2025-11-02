Israel- Gaza Conflict: Glaring Double Standards

After Hamas’s deadly attacks in Israel and Israel’s hellish bombardment of Gaza, the United States National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson stated that the U.S. ‘’unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians.’’

But Watson’s use of the word ‘’unprovoked’’ is doing a lot of work here. What exactly counts as provocation? Not, apparently, the large number of reportedly more than 800, who stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound on October 5th this year. Not the 248 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers between January 1 and October 4 of this year. Not the denial of Palestinian human rights and national aspirations for decades.

The world can, in fact must see such actions as provocations without endorsing further murderous violence against civilians. But the U.S. want the world to believe that Palestinians always act while Israel only reacts, and to make them think that Palestinians are the ones colonizing the land of Israel, no less. And also for the world to probably believe that Israel, which holds ultimate control over the lives of five million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and yet denies them the right to vote in Israeli elections, is a democracy.

A political being must at least be a human being who can vote and be voted for. “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

Human animals? How can such language and an announced policy of collective punishment against all the residents of Gaza be seen by Israel’s supporters in the United States and Europe as defensible? Analysts say “Gallant’s language is not the rhetoric of deterrence. It is the language of genocide.”

Many developing countries of the Global South have increasingly voiced concerns about double standards over the partiality in international responses, particularly by the US and Europe, and see this as reflective of broader inequalities in the global order.

The US and its allies consistently side with Israel, providing it with military, financial, and diplomatic support. This includes shielding Israel from criticism in international forums, such the United Nations, where the US repeatedly vetoed resolutions condemning Israeli actions. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been under immense political pressure from Western powers, including the US, when attempting to investigate alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

That has always been the reflexive identification with Israel by both the Western media and politicians, always obscuring the fuller picture of what is happening between Israel and the Palestinians. For example during conflicts like Operation Protective Edge (2014) and Operation Guardian of the Walls (2021), Western leaders largely framed Israel’s actions as defensive, despite widespread destruction in Gaza and high Palestine casualties.

The West rhetoric of self –defense for Israel is often contrasted with the lack of acknowledgement of Palestinian suffering, displacement, and the systemic inequalities Palestinians face under decades of occupation. Palestinian struggles for self-determination are often framed as ‘’terrorism by Western powers, while similar struggles in other parts of the world may receive sympathy. Media Watchdog groups have identified what they describe as systematic biases in coverage. A 2025 report on the BBC’s coverage found Palestinian deaths were given less prominence, Israeli fatalities received more humanizing coverage, and allegations of Israeli war crimes were suppressed.

There is nagging hypocrisy when Western nations emphasize the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and human rights in conflicts like the Russian-Ukraine war, but appear reluctant to apply the same principles to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The Global South has drawn attention to the stark contrast in how Palestinian refugees are treated compared to refugees from conflicts like Ukraine.

While Western nations opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees, Palestinians refugees have faced decades of displacement with limited international support. Many nations in the Global South view the Israel-Palestine issue through the lens of their own histories of colonialism, occupation, and resistance. Palestinians are often seen as victims of a colonial-style occupation, while Israel is viewed as a Western-backed power imposing its will on an oppressed people.

This narrative resonates deeply with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America whose voices are likely to grow louder calling for fairness in the Israeli conflict and challenging the status quo of Western hegemony. The disproportionate number of deaths in Gaza during the Israeli military operations draws criticism from the Global South which questions why Western powers rarely hold Israel accountable for potential violations of international humanitarian law. South Africa has been vocal in comparing Israel’s policies toward Palestinians to apartheid, drawing on its own history of racial segregation and oppression. The Western emphasis on democracy and human rights is seen as hypocritical when it comes to Palestine.

That is why they largely dismissed the results of the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, in which Hamas won a majority, leading to a blockade of Gaza instead of engagement. This was interpreted as unwillingness by the West to respect democratic outcomes that do not align with their interests.

Many Global South nations, out deeper frustrations with Western dominance and hypocrisy, now advocate for stronger UN involvement in resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict because they see the UN as a platform where smaller nations can challenge the dominance of Western powers, especially now the Israel-Gaza conflict has become for them a symbol of a broader struggle for justice, equity, and representation in global decision-making.

The South emerging economies’ critique of Western morally bankrupt double standards is part of a broader push for a multipolar world order, where power is more evenly distributed, and no single bloc dominates global affairs as they seek to reduce their dependence on Western powers by strengthening their ties with the BRICS intergovernmental economic organization.

· Tanimu writes from Ilorin,