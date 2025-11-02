Israel-Gaza Conflict: Glaring Double Standard

After Hamas’s deadly attacks in Israel and Israel’s hellish bombardment of Gaza, the United States National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson stated that the U.S. ‘’unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians.’’

But Watson’s use of the word ‘’unprovoked’’ is doing a lot of work here. What exactly counts as provocation? Not, apparently, the large number of reportedly more than 800, who stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound on October 5th this year.

Not the 248 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers between January 1 and October 4 of this year. Not the denial of Palestinian human rights and national aspirations for decades.

The world can, in fact must see such actions as provocations without endorsing further murderous violence against civilians. But the U.S. want the world to believe that Palestinians always act while Israel only reacts, and to make them think that Palestinians are the ones colonizing the land of Israel, no less.

And also for the world to probably believe that Israel, which holds ultimate control over the lives of five million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and yet denies them the right to vote in Israeli elections, is a democracy. A political being must at least be a human being who can vote and be voted for.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. Human animals?

How can such language and an announced policy of collective punishment against all the residents of Gaza be seen by Israel’s supporters in the United States and Europe as defensible? Analysts say “Gallant’s language is not the rhetoric of deterrence. It is the language of genocide.”

Many developing countries of the Global South have increasingly voiced concerns about double standards over the partiality in international responses, particularly by the US and Europe, and see this as reflective of broader inequalities in the global order.

The US and its allies consistently side with Israel, providing it with military, financial, and diplomatic support. This includes shielding Israel from criticism in international forums, such the United Nations, where the US repeatedly vetoed resolutions condemning Israeli actions.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been under immense political pressure from Western powers, including the US, when attempting to investigate alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

That has always been the reflexive identification with Israel by both the Western media and politicians, always obscuring the fuller picture of what is happening between Israel and the Palestinians. For example during conflicts like Operation Protective Edge (2014) and Operation Guardian of the Walls (2021), Western leaders largely framed Israel’s actions as defensive, despite widespread destruction in Gaza and high Palestine casualties.

The West rhetoric of self –defense for Israel is often contrasted with the lack of acknowledgement of Palestinian suffering, displacement, and the systemic inequalities Palestinians face under decades of occupation.

Palestinian struggles for self-determination are often framed as ‘’terrorism by Western powers, while similar struggles in other parts of the world may receive sympathy.

Media Watchdog groups have identified what they describe as systematic biases in coverage. A 2025 report on the BBC’s coverage found Palestinian deaths were given less prominence, Israeli fatalities received more humanizing coverage, and allegations of Israeli war crimes were suppressed.