February 22, 2024
Israel, Gaza: China Condemns US Veto Of Call for Immediate Ceasefire at UN

China has sharply criticised the US for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Beijing said the move sent the “wrong message” and effectively gave a “green light to the continued slaughter”.

The White House said the Algerian-proposed resolution would “jeopardise” talks to end the war. The US has proposed its own temporary cease- fire resolution, which also warned Israel not to invade the city of Rafah, reports the BBC.

There has been wide- spread condemnation of the US decision to block Algeria’s resolution as fighting continued in Gaza. It was backed by 13 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council – with the UK abstaining. In response to the veto, China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said the claim the motion would interfere with ongoing diplomatic negotiations was “totally untenable”.

