Israel Embassies No Longer Safe, Iran Official Warns

A senior official of Iran on Sunday warned that Israel’s embassies are no longer safe, New Telegraph reports.

The Iranian official gave the warning while insisting that Israel should no longer see any of its embassies as a safe haven.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, who is a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, was quoted as saying that Tehran viewed confrontation with Israel as a “legitimate and legal right”.

READ ALSO:

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency published a graphic on Sunday that it said showcased nine different types of Iranian missiles it says are capable of hitting Israel.

Iran has vowed revenge after an airstrike destroyed its consulate in Damascus, killing at least 11 people last week, including a senior commander in the al-Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Israel has not confirmed it was behind the strike on Damascus.