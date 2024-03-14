Israel DMW’s Ex-Wife, Sheila Hints At Finding Love Again

The estranged wife of Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel DMW, Sheila Courage, has hinted at finding love again following his divorce.

This is coming barely four months after she ended her 10-month marriage with Isreal DMW.

New Telegraph recalls that Sheila and Israel DMW parted ways barely eight months after their lavish wedding which was held in Benin, on October 20, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, she wrote; “I said yes! Again.”

She also reposted a post where someone congratulated her; “Congratulations are in order @SheilaCourage.”

Sheila captioned the repost, “God is not man.”

However, in a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, Israel stated that his ex-wife returned just N1,000 to him as a bride price refund despite spending over N2 million on their wedding.

He urged his ex-wife to return his bride price in a “proper way”, adding that only a Federal High Court could dissolve their marriage.