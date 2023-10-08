Israel DMW Slams Pinnick For Comparing Davido With Burna Boy

Davido’s personal logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, has called out the former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick for dragging his boss for failing to perform at a show he was paid for.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former NFF president during a programme in Warri, Delta State claimed that the organisers also booked a private jet for $18,000 for the ‘Unavailable Crooner’ but that he never showed up.

He then stated that the organisers had to replace him with another act, Shallipopi.

His words: “We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane. If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.

“I’m not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

“You see when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry? We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri.”

Reacting to his comment, Israel DMW said Amaju was hyping Burna Boy over Davido and if he had preferred the “ Last Last” singer, he should have contacted him.

He wrote: “Amaju. Kindly tell the whole world the real truth of what happened. Agreement is fully Agreement, and Oga would never joke with that. You coming on stage to hype bourna over Oga, wasn’t good at all. The same bourna was still alive.

“You should have just contacted him rather than wasting oga time. You claim to love ur Warri people that much? Where’s the money collected by you from FIFA, to build a befitting stadium for the same warri people till today ?”