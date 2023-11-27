Israel DMW Reveals How Ladies Beg To Replace Ex-Wife, Sheila

Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has revealed how ladies are trooping to his DM to apply as a replacement for his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Israel DMW recently confirmed his separation from his wife, in a lengthy post on his Instagram page, alleging that she and her family, especially her mum, defrauded him and that she left their marriage as soon as she became famous.

He also claimed that Sheila called him a “slave” for serving Davido and that he was disgracing her with his ‘subservience’ to his boss.

However, Sheila denied all the allegations as she narrated her own side of the story.

In a recent development, Israel took to his social media platform to share screenshots from his Snapchat of ladies in his DM begging to replace his ex-wife.

He wrote, I don hear una.”

He added in another post, he specified that he doesn’t want a “church girl” anymore after his last experience. “I no do church again, ooh.”