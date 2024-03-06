Israel DMW Opens Up, Says Ex-Wife Complain I Don’t Satisfy Him In Bed

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has revealed that his estranged wife, Sheila Courage once complained that he was not satisfying her in bed.

New Telegraph recalls that Israel and Sheila got married on October 20, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State.

However, barely eight months after their lavish wedding, the couple parted ways over allegations of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

Speaking in a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, Israel DMW opened up that his ex-wife was unhappy with his sexual performance.

Daddy Freeze asked, “Were you satisfying her in bed?”

Israel DMW replied, “I dey do as my power reach but she was complaining that I wasn’t satisfying her. I was shocked because I married her as a virgin.”

Watch Video Below: