Israel DMW Opens More Secrets About His Wife Amid Failed Marriage

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW has taken to her social media page to vent his anger over his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, as he exposes more of her alleged dirty lifestyle during their marriage.

It would be recalled that the marriage between the duo hit the rocks in November which happens to be the month of their one-year wedding anniversary.

Ever since then, it has been one accusation or the other from both parties against each other.

However, in a recent update, he alleged that he had married Sheila thinking that she was a church girl, but she changed when they became man and wife.

READ ALSO:

He stated that men go through a lot in marriages and should be allowed to speak out.

Israel DMW wrote; “Most men are really going tru a lot in their marriages. They should be allowed to express their feelings. They should speak their minds.

“Don’t ever marry because of church fe Or mosque LJ again. Don’t assist poor people again. They will later change and turn against you someday. Rich people are ve appreciative. They are the best.

“A fully legally married woman, who is well taken care of at home, now relocates to Abuja, to squat with a verified prostitute, h.ard dru.gs taker and sm.oker for OLosho business ooh. Men are also human beings. We should be allowed to speak out

I married a church worker, thinking all would be well at home. She later stopped preaching and changed her name to HER EXCELLENCY. She would wake up every day and be insulting the hell out of me. What if I was a woman beater.”

See the post below …