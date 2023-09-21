Israel DMW Hails Davido At Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession

Popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has recently touched down in Nigeria with his crew to attend the candlelight procession to honour the memory of the late singer, Mohbad.

Following Mohbad’s candlelight procession, Davido’s aide, Israel DMW has hailed his boss as the safest record label music executive in the whole world.

He stated this amid the ongoing controversy which has trailed the death of a rising star, Mohbad who died last Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, Israel DMW shared photos of him and his boss wearing white shirts which has Mohbad’s photo on it.

Sharing the picture of him and his boss, Israel DMW noted that Davido runs the safest record label in the world.

He wrote: “Safest record label owner on this planet. Outside for Mohbad, justice for Mohbad. “

