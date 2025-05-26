Israel DMW Hails Davido As He Takes Delivery Of New Cyber Truck

Share

The logistic manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, Israel DMW has hailed his boss, Davido as the singer takes delivery of his new cyber truck.

New Telegraph reports that the singer splashed millions to acquire a brand new Tesla cyber truck, which is reported to have been customized for him.

A video that was shared online shows the moment the singer took delivery of the fascinating car.

Israel DMW, was heard hailing him in the background on the acquisition of the luxury ride.

Isreal said; “Naso, my oga, you go buy wetin pass private jet!”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@Abasiono_Ek said: “I’m not a fan of Tesla at all

But Davido try

Same truck wey Ghana dey use pack wood

Overrated motor”

@Dr_Pharouk wrote: “Na every Davido dey buy new car. Omo music money is not small o ”

bronze_gamer2022 enquired: “Why none of the crew members buy cars but only oga buying every time”

lush_chi2 stated: “And yeye internet people say he bought his wife audio car .”

@numberonetweep wrote: “Burna boy will now copy him and buy Lambo truck, this industry eeh no peace at all. Always competition”

@alaye_ng remarked: “This Isreal dey talk anything wey come to e head. Wetin be you go buy the one wey pass private jet untop cybertruck”

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1926874478455275656?s=46

