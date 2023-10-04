Israel DMW Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Davido’s Personal Logistic Manager, Israel DMW on Wednesday celebrated his 32nd birthday anniversary with a heartfelt note to his fans and well-wishers.

Israel DMW on October 4 took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself with a caption that reads: “Happy birthday to me. Don’t ever give up in life.”

However, fans of Israel DMW, as well as other notable Nigerian celebrities, have flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages on this special day.

See some reactions below:

poco_lee: “HBD LIVING JUJU STAY BLESSED OLD MAN.”

shades.of.ay: “shades. of.ay Happy birthday, juju. Davido frames big pass wedding frame.”

kingjamescfr: “Happy birthday Epa Juju more blessings leader.”

iam_femzee: “Nah Davido dem sign,but nah JUJU gangan be Ambassador Happy birthday JUJU.”

_only1victor_: “Hin Oga frame big pass hin wedding frame. Happy birthday.”

opa_pizzle101: “HBD @isrealdmw but why Davido FRAME big pass you and your wife frame and other frames wey I see inside those pictures you post. anyways I do blame you, even Jesus’ frame dey big pass person frame for some people’s house @davido boss you need to Orientate this guy at least he is a year older Older. You don dey resemble the juju wey dem call you.”

phimzigram: “Juju Dey drink Martel inside tray! There are levels to this.”

