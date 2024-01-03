Israel DMW Calls Out Wife’s Friend For Housing Her

The logistic manager of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, Israel DMW has called out his estranged wife’s friend, Ginika who’s reportedly housing her woman, Sheila Courage in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that Isreal DMW had dragged his wife for hiding behind the facade of being a church girl and a virgin when they met, but switched up characters when they got married.

Citing himself as an example, he advised men to ensure they don’t marry because of church or mosque and that a lot of times, it is best to go for rich partners and not poor ones.

In another recent post, the socialite dragged his wife’s friend, Ginika for holding his wife in Abuja.

According to him, the certain Ginika is into Olosho business in FCT.

He wrote, “Ginika. You can’t be keeping a legally married woman at Fome for Abuja OLOSHO business: If in ur Igbo land, there culture, there’s in our edo state. Get a good life for yourself thanks”

