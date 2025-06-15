Israel DMW Breaks Silence, Says Davido Is My Saviour

Share

The logistics manager to Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Israel DMW, has showered encomium on the singer, as he warns people to stop addressing the singer as his friend.

Israel DMW took to his Instagram page to sing praises about his boss, Davido, stating that he refuses to call the singer his friend but rather his benefactor, saviour, his President and everything he can think of.

Speaking further, he added that if he were to come to this world in the next life, he would still want to be with Davido.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Calling 001 my friend is absolutely wrong. He’s my saviour, my benefactor, my oga, my everything. If I should come back another life, I would be with him.”

Reactions trailing this post;

fit_rayliya said: “Israel oooo!!! I like how you hype 001, but your text to Phyna was so uncalled for! How you go wan Dey recruit person to be an enemy of your ex, you’re not in good terms with? Thats wizardry”

ebk1011 remarked: “That job is a dream job for a lot of us. Me first before the other million people behind me. Don’t even play on that job, cause millions of people are ready to raise eyebrows.”

francess_oma said: “Ozuor comot money if David go still be your everything?”

See post below:

Share