Israel DMW Addresses Allegations Of Davido Taking Mohbad’s Kidney

Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW, has reacted to the allegations of a lady who accused his boss of obtaining the late Mohbad’s kidney.

This is coming hours after an audio recording of a lady accusing Davido of giving N2 million to the family of the late ex-signee of Marlian Records as payment for his kidney.

Reacting to the allegations, Isreal DMW went to the comment section of the page that shared the video to hurl insults at the woman, saying she was mad, and her purpose aimed for clout chasing.

He said, “UNA DON MAD.”

Netizens also sided with the logistic manager, urging him to make sure Davido takes legal action against the allegations as it’s a direct attack on his personality

violet_omos noted: “I swear oh Omo people can go this far? na wah oh.”

omalichawa__ reacted: “Davido please when you’re arresting this lady please ensure to arrest gossipmill too for using his page to promote such lies about you.”

mightyboi_himself said: “Let’s blame the blog more brother, why will he repost this?”

ero___dalo penned: “Tell your oga to arrest this woman abeg.”

temitophee said: “e pass mad. Both the interviewer’s and the interviewee’s brains dey leak. How na. My body dey pepper me I wan slap person I swear.”