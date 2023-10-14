Israel Did Not Fulfill Its Mission – Netanyahu’s Aid

The National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that while hostilities with Lebanese Hezbollah paralleled the Gaza conflict, they appeared to be limited.

Speaking on the development, Hezbollah was cautioned not to take any actions that would cause Lebanon’s “destruction.”

Israel was “trying not to be drawn into a two-front war,” Tzachi Hanegbi stated in a televised briefing and was concentrating its fighting efforts on the Palestinian enclave, from which Hamas terrorists wrecked a horrific carnage in Israel’s southern cities a week ago.

Speaking during Netanyahu’s visit to military positions around Gaza, which may have been a prelude to an actual invasion, Hanegbi claimed that smaller-scale fighting across the Lebanese border demonstrated that Hezbollah was remaining “below the escalation threshold.”

He said, “We hope Hezbollah won’t, de facto, bring about the destruction of Lebanon, because if there is a war there the result will be no less,” making reference to Israeli threats to carry out major military operations against the nation in an effort to halt Hezbollah’s massive missile arsenal from being launched.

Hanegbi had stated in a TV interview a few days prior to the 1,300-person death toll from Hamas incursions that the Palestinian militant group was discouraged from assaulting Israel.

“It was an error,” he declared, adding that the incorrect evaluation was disseminated throughout the Israeli intelligence establishment. “There’s no denying that the State of Israel failed to accomplish its goals.”

He denied as “fake news” media stories that Egypt warned Israel about a potentially dangerous development, but he confirmed another allegation that the head of Israel’s Shin Bet had received unusual intelligence prior to the strike.

The intelligence was discussed at a meeting called by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar at 4 a.m. on the morning of the Hamas attack, but according to Hanegbi, it was not considered a specific warning of what happened 2.5 hours later.