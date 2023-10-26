Israel Denies Un Officials Visas After Guterres’ Hamas Attack Comments

Israel has said it has denied a visa to top UN official, Martin Griffiths, after comments from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. Guterres said the Hamas attacks on Israel did not happen “in a vacuum”, saying there had been “56 years of suffocating occupation”.

He also said “the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas”. In response, Israel’s ambassador to the UN said Griffiths will not be allowed into Israel, and other UN staff “will be refused”.

In Gaza, hospitals are stopping all but emergency services as fuel runs out, reports the BBC. Israel is stopping new fuel supplies reach- ing Gaza, but accuses Hamas of stockpiling hundreds of thousands of litres The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says almost 6,500 people had been killed since October 7.

More than 1,400 were killed in the initial attacks on Israel by Hamas, and more than 200 people are still being held hostage.