Israel Demands Release Of All Gaza Hostages, Casting Doubt On Ceasefire Proposal

Israel is demanding the release of all 50 hostages held in Gaza, an Israeli official has said, casting doubt on whether it will accept a new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire agreed to by Hamas on Monday.

Israel’s stance was “in accordance with the principles set by the cabinet to end the war”, the official added, without explicitly rejecting the plan from mediators Qatar and Egypt.

The proposal, which would see the release of around half the hostages, is “almost identical” to a US proposal Israel had previously accepted, Qatar said.

Palestinian sources said 10 living and 18 dead hostages would be handed over while the sides negotiated a permanent ceasefire and the return of the other hostages, reports the BBC. Israel believes that only 20 of the 50 hostages are still alive after 22 months of war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented publicly on the proposal, but he did say on Monday that Hamas was “under immense pressure”.

Later this week, the Israeli cabinet is expected to approve the military’s plan to occupy Gaza City, where intensifying Israeli strikes have already prompted thousands of people to flee.

Netanyahu announced Israel’s intention to conquer all of Gaza – including the areas where most of its 2.1 million Palestinian residents have sought refuge – after indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire deal broke down last month.