Israel Declares War Against Hamas

On Saturday, Israel’s defense forces declared that the country is at war as it launched large-scale military operations against Hamas militants after thousands of rockets struck areas in the south and central regions.

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the attacks, according to emergency responders report.

The Israeli Defense Forcesiddued a “state of war” alert just after midnight Saturday local time in response to a “massive” round of rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza.

Officials said about 2,200 rockets were fired in the assault and that several “incursions” were made toward Israel in the south of the country.

Hamas terrorists “penetrated Israeli territory in a number of different locations,” the military said, as it ordered residents of the south and central areas of the country to move into protected areas.

Rockets rained down on cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Bat Yam. Emergency sirens were also heard in Jerusalem on several occasions during the morning attacks.

In response, the military has launched “Operation Swords of Iron,” which it described as a “large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning.”

“Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Security Cabinet meeting “Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.”

A second objective, he added, “is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war.”

“Dozens” of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force pounded Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in several locations, according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The response included an Israeli air attack on a “terrorist cell” near the Erez border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel, a video of which the IDF posted online.

At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the IDF reported it had already attacked 17 military compounds and four operational headquarters of the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip.

“We have sent many forces to the south, including special units and senior commanders,” Hagari said. “The Gaza Division will be divided into several centers, and each center will be headed by a senior commander in order to respond to the fighting. We will call up tens of thousands of reservists, as needed.”