Israel Carries Out Strikes On Lebanon After Attack

In response to the horrific and surprise attack by Hamas with support from Lebanon, Israel has commenced a multifaceted heavy military response on both territories.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said they have carried out artillery strikes on the territory of Lebanon in response to mortar attacks from across the border.

The shelling was reported on Sunday morning, a day after Hamas and other Palestinian groups launched a large-scale operation in the Israeli-occupied cities and army bases from the Gaza strip, RT reported. “The IDF has been taking preparational measures for this type of possibility and will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians,” the army said in a statement carried by the Times of Israel. The shells that had earlier been fired from the Lebanese territory reportedly hit an Israeli military site in the contested Shebaa Farms.

The IDF said its “artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out”. Local media reports that the Israeli shelling had targeted an area near the village of Kafar Shuba in Southern Lebanon. There were no casualties as a result of the strikes, it added. Later on Sunday, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on Shebaa Farms, as reported by various international media. Three Israeli military posts, including a “radar site”, were targeted, Hezbollah said, adding that it had acted “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people. The Shebaa Farms area, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, is claimed by Lebanon as part of its territory. In a later message on X (formerly Twitter), the IDF said it had also targeted the facilities of Hezbollah in Shebaa Farms with a drone. After Palestinian group Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating “the resisting Palestinian people” on what it called a “large-scale, heroic operation”. It was a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel,” the group stated. Hezbollah said it was closely following the situation and remained in “direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance”.