Israel Carries Out Strike On Senior Hamas Leaders In Qatari Capital

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in Qatar yesterday, officials said, further widening its campaign against the militant group, as negotiations over ending the war in the Gaza Strip appears stalemated before a new military offensive there. Black smoke rose over the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha, with authorities there acknowledging the strike.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the attack, marking the second time the energy-rich nation has been directly attacked in the nearly two years of war that have gripped the wider Middle East since Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel’s air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country, reports The Associated Press.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.” Meanwhile, Hamas says its top leaders survived the Israeli strike and that five lower-ranking members died.

A Qatari security personnel was also killed, the Hamas statement said. Hamas, which has sometimes only confirmed the assassination of its leaders months later, offered no immediate proof its top leaders had survived.

Reacting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the US received prior notice about the pending attack from Israel.

In response, diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff passed along a warning to the Qataris. President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attack, Leavitt said, and “made his thoughts and concerns very clear.”

She said Trump believes the attack was an “unfortunate incident” that didn’t advance peace in the region. And UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s condemnation of Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar came a day before he is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in London.

“I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region,” he said. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah denounced what he labelled Israel’s “cowardly aggression” that violates international law and underscores the “largest genocide” against the people in the Gaza Strip. Sudan called the attack “a blatant violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty”