Israel Bombards Gaza City As UK, Allies Demand Action Against ‘Unfolding Famine’

Gaza City has come under intense air attack, the territory’s Hamas-run civil defence agency has said, as Israeli forces prepare to occupy the area.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman, said the residential areas of Zeitoun and Sabra had for three days been hit by bombs and drone strikes that “cause massive destruction to civilian homes”, with residents unable to recover the dead and injured.

Meanwhile the UK, EU, Australia, Canada and Japan issued a statement saying “famine is unfolding in front of our eyes” and urged action to “reverse starvation”. They demanded “immediate, permanent and concrete steps” to facilitate the entry of aid to Gaza.

Israel denies there is starvation in Gaza. It has accused UN agencies of not picking up aid at the borders and delivering it, reports the BBC. The joint statement also demanded an end to the use of lethal force near aid distribution sites and lorry convoys, where the UN says more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed, mostly by the Israeli military.

Separately, the World Health Organisation yesterday appealed to Israel to let it stock medical supplies to deal with a “catastrophic” health situation before it seizes control of Gaza City.

Israel’s war cabinet voted on Monday to occupy Gaza City, a move condemned at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council later that day. On Tuesday the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was “at the beginning of a new state of combat”.