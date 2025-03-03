New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
Israel Blocks Entry Of All Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

Israel said yesterday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister’s office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept what Israel says is a US proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted. The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday.

The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire, reports The Associated Press.

Israel said earlier yesterday that it supports a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. It said the proposal came from the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

