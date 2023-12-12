Israel Begins Pumping Seawater Into Hamas Tunnels In Gaza

The United States (US) officers have said Israel’s defence force has begun pumping seawater into tunnel networks allegedly used by the Palestinian terrorist group, Hamas, in Gaza,

This was as it said the move to flood the tunnels with water from the Mediterranean Sea as part of a broader strategy employed by Israel to destroy the tunnels. though the effort is reportedly in its infancy stage.

The tunnel system extends for 300 miles and the use of thick blast doors is being assessed by the Israelis, according to US officials.

READ ALSO:

Initiating the flooding, a process expected to span several weeks, began concurrently with Israel’s installation of two additional pumps to supplement the five pumps added in the previous month.

The move, which was first announced earlier this month, has drawn criticism, with some saying it would create an environmental catastrophe and worsen the situation with fresh water in Gaza.

Several officials from the Biden administration have voiced concern and said using seawater might not be effective and could endanger Gaza’s freshwater supply, according to the report.

Israel believes the underground system has been key to Hamas operations on the battlefield.