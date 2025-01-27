Israel Arrests Two Reserve Soldiers For Spying For Iran

Share

The Israeli Police and Shin Bet security service on Monday, arrested two IDF reservists on suspicion of espionage for Iran in exchange for financial compensation.

According to the Israeli authorities, the primary suspect, 21-year-old Yuri Eliasfov, previously served in the IDF’s Iron Dome air defence unit.

New Telegraph reports that Eliasfov is accused of passing classified military information to an Iranian handler after establishing contact in September 2024, according to a report by Haaretz.

Authorities further alleged that Eliasfov later recruited his friend, Georgi Andreyev, also 21, into the espionage scheme.

Andreyev, who served at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, is accused of collaborating with the same Iranian agent.

The suspects allegedly displayed pro-Iranian propaganda in Tel Aviv, including graffiti and banners with the slogan “Children of Ruhollah,” referencing Ruhollah Khomeini, the first supreme leader of Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Police have charged both suspects, residents of northern Israel, with serious security offences, including transferring classified information and aiding the enemy during wartime.

Superintendent Sarit Peretz, an officer in the police Internal Investigations Unit, is overseeing the case.

Prosecutors are expected to file formal indictments against Eliasfov and Andreyev in the coming days.

