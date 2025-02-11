Share

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz announced he has ordered the army to remain on maximum alert in Gaza and to defend Israeli towns following Hamas’ decision to postpone the release of Israeli hostages.

New Telegraph recalls that on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Israel and Hamas agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal.

But following the refusal of Hamas to release its hostage, Katz described the decision as a complete breach of the ceasefire agreement and the hostage release deal.

In a statement, he said: “I have instructed the Israeli army to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza.”

READ ALSO:

His comments followed an announcement by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, declaring that the release of the hostages, initially scheduled for this Saturday, would be postponed until further notice.

According to a spokesperson for the brigades, the decision was made in response to Israel’s “failure to comply” with the ceasefire terms in Gaza.

New Telegraph gathered that Israel has recovered 16 of the 33 hostages scheduled for release, including five Thai hostages who were freed without prior arrangements.

In return, Israel has also released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences for attacks that resulted in Israeli fatalities.

Share

Please follow and like us: