Israel Air Strike Hits Syria-Lebanon Arms Smuggling Tunnel

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed it carried out an air strike targeting a tunnel on the border between Syria and Lebanon used by the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

“Aircraft conducted a precise intelligence-based strike on an underground tunnel crossing from Syrian territory into Lebanese territory was used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons,” the military said in a statement.

New Telegraph recalls that a fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire has been in place since November, after more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanon.

The Israeli Military while confirming the development added that it additionally struck “several other Hezbollah sites” in Lebanon which is coming a day after the Israeli military struck a weapons depot used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Syria.

Both sides have repeatedly accused the other of violating the truce.

Meanwhile, under the deal, Lebanon’s military was to deploy in the south alongside UN peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period.

