Israel Admits Mistakes Over Medic Killings In Gaza

Israel’s army has admitted its soldiers made mistakes over the killing of 15 emergency workers in southern Gaza on March 23. The convoy of Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulances, a UN car and a fire truck from Gaza’s Civil Defence came under fire near Rafah.

Israel originally claimed troops opened fire because the convoy approached “suspiciously” in darkness without headlights or flashing lights.

It said movement of the vehicles had not been previously co-ordinated or agreed with the army, reports the BBC. Mobile phone footage, filmed by one of the paramedics who was killed, showed the vehicles did have lights on as they answered a call to help wounded people.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) insists at least six of the medics were linked to Hamas – but has so far provided no evidence. It admits they were unarmed when the soldiers opened fire.

