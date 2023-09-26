Israel Adesanya faces jail term in New Zealand

Nigeria-born, UFC star Israel Adesanya is facing a jail term in his adopted country New Zealand. The former middleweight was charged with drunk driving on August 19, 2023, and the case has been in court since then.

He pleaded guilty to the case on Monday and faced a 3-month jail term or fine of $2,680. According to Macr Adesanya was driving with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, per his team. nThe legal limit in the country is 50 milligrams.

The maximum penalty for a drunk driving charge is three months of jail time or a $2,680 fine, according to the New Zealand Herald. Adesanya lost his last fight to American Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293.

Backed by strong vocal support at Qudos Bank Arena, Adesanya (24-3) was a clear favourite to subdue his controversial American opponent and retain the title he won from Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in April. But the 32-year-old Strickland’s counterattacking style was brutally effective with the American landing the more telling shots throughout the fight with Adesanya struggling to find a way to hurt Strickland.