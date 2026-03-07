… As Tehran Dismisses Claim As Propaganda

The diplomatic tensions between Israel and Iran have spilt into Nigeria, with both countries trading accusations over alleged terrorism links and regional destabilisation.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the dispute intensified following remarks by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, who accused Tehran of sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV monitored in Abuja, Freeman alleged that Iran’s government has been supporting militant groups globally, including within Nigeria.

He specifically referenced the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), describing it as a proxy organisation supported by the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

According to the envoy, Iran’s state structure is designed to promote revolutionary ideology and destabilise other nations.

“For 47 years, Iran has had a policy of ‘Death to Israel, Death to America. Its entire apparatus and state structure have been sponsoring terrorism and organisations around the world to kill Israelis, kill Jews, and spread terror.”

Freeman defended Israel’s military campaign against Iran, which reportedly resulted in the death of Khamenei, arguing that the operation was necessary to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons capable of threatening Israel’s existence.

“We have seen Iran developing a ballistic missile program and a nuclear program. When a country says they want to destroy you and is trying to build a nuclear weapon, it is absolutely justified. It is a moral obligation to stop a country that wants to destroy us.”

The ambassador also claimed that Iran’s influence extends beyond the Middle East, citing alleged terror activities in Argentina, Bulgaria, Europe and West Africa.

Responding to questions about Israel’s own nuclear capabilities, Freeman insisted that Israel has maintained a long-standing policy of ambiguity regarding nuclear weapons.

“First, Israel has never said that we have nuclear weapons. That is your statement. Israel’s policy has always been that we won’t be the first country to introduce nuclear weapons into the region.”

Freeman further accused Iran of supporting several militant groups across the Middle East, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

“Iran sponsors all the major terror organisations: Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and groups in Iraq.”

He added that Israel’s objective in the conflict is to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities while weakening the Iranian regime.

“Our aims are to ensure Iran does not have the capability to wipe Israel off the map.”

Reacting to the claims, the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, dismissed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

In an interview with Vanguard, Raja said the allegations were part of a propaganda campaign designed to divert attention from Israel’s own actions.

“Such allegations are entirely unfounded and form part of a propaganda campaign by a regime that has a long record of violence and violations of international law,” he said.

Raja maintained that Iran itself has been a victim of terrorism for decades and remains committed to international cooperation in combating extremist violence.

He also emphasised that relations between Iran and Nigeria remain cordial, highlighting cooperation in areas such as trade, education, science, technology and diplomacy.

“Iran regards Nigeria as an important and influential country in Africa and seeks constructive, long-term engagement with Nigeria and all African countries.”

The diplomatic exchange comes amid escalating hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States following coordinated military strikes in February 2026 targeting Iranian cities and strategic facilities.

The operations — known as Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury — reportedly struck Iran’s air defence and nuclear infrastructure, triggering retaliatory missile attacks on Israeli territory and U.S. bases in the Gulf region.

The conflict has also intensified tensions across the Middle East, with the Iran-aligned group Hezbollah launching rockets into northern Israel, prompting Israeli counter-strikes on Lebanese territory