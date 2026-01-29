ISPs: Market Competition Intensifies As More Operators Emerge

The Nigerian broadband landscape is set for a significant shakeup as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved six new Internet Service Providers. The latest regulatory move, bringing the total number of authorised ISPs to 231, signals a deliberate push to foster market entry and consumer choice.

However, it also intensifies the battle for subscribers in a sector already characterised by fierce rivalry and stark regional disparities.

The newly licensed operators include Intellivision Technologies Limited, Granet Technologies Limited, Fibre Sonic Limited, Dasol Solution Services Limited, Boost ISP Limited, and the notably prominent Amazon Kuiper Nigeria Limited. The entry of a global giant like Amazon Kuiper represents a pivotal moment for the industry, underscoring Nigeria’s openness to international broadband providers.

The NCC has stated that such approvals reflect a commitment to improving connectivity in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. Five of the six companies are based in Lagos, with only Granet Technologies Limited headquartered in Owerri, Imo State.

Industry analysts said this pattern reinforces the continued concentration of broadband investment and activity around Nigeria’s major commercial centres, particularly Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, where demand is highest and existing infrastructure is more robust.

The clustering persists despite regulatory intentions, hampered by enduring barriers to nationwide expansion. Industry analysts pointed prohibitive right-of-way charges, persistent security challenges in various regions, and the inherently capital-intensive nature of fibre network deployment as key factors limiting forays into less commercially viable areas.

The result is a persistently uneven broadband access landscape, where urban centres enjoy deepening competition while vast regions remain on the periphery of the digital economy.

For existing ISPs, the arrival of new competitors, especially one with the formidable resources and brand recognition of Amazon, compounds an already challenging operating environment. “Many fixed broadband providers are grappling with intense pressure from the dominant mobile network operators—MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile.

“These mobile giants have captured a massive share of the data market with flexible, often prepaid, and competitively priced mobile data packages that appeal to the vast majority of Nigerian consumers,” an industry analysts, Emmanuel Chima said.

Recent market data further illustrated the uphill battle facing smaller and mid-tier ISPs. NCC figures for the second quarter of 2025 revealed a highly concentrated fixed broadband market, with just three players—Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne—commanding approximately 65% of all active ISP subscriptions.

Chima noted that the concentration indicated that while numerous licences are issued, achieving meaningful scale and market share is exceptionally difficult. “The new licensees will need to navigate this terrain, competing not only with each other but also with entrenched incumbents and the pervasive mobile alternative.

“The strategic direction of the NCC under its newly appointed Board Chairman, Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe, will be crucial in shaping the outcome of this increased competition.

“His tenure begins at a critical juncture where the imperative to stimulate investment and innovation must be balanced with the need to ensure fair competition and incentivise network expansion beyond lucrative urban corridors.

“The commission’s challenge will be to translate the proliferation of licences into tangible improvements in service quality, affordability, and geographic reach for all Nigerians. “As the market becomes tougher, the hope is that this heightened competition will ultimately drive down prices, spur technological adoption, and force creative solutions to bridge the nation’s persistent digital divide.

“The arrival of Amazon Kuiper, in particular, will be closely watched as a potential catalyst for change, potentially disrupting current market dynamics and setting new benchmarks for satellite-based connectivity in the country,” he stated.