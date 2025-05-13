ISPON Partners Aviation Sector, Others To Promote Workplace Safety

Share

The Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) is collaborating with agencies in the aviation industry and other private sector businesses to enforce safety as contained in the provisions of its Act, No. 2 of 2014.

Speaking to journalists recently on occasion to commemorate the 2025 ILO World Day for Safety and Health at Work (WDSHW), which centred on a subject of immense importance, Revolutionising Health and Safety, with theme, “The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work.

ISPON Lagos branch Chairman, Mr. Olusola Ogunleye, said the aviation industry was already compliant with workplace safety and health at work because the sector is highly regulated and draws its rules from global standards as prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The situation, he said, made it very easy to work with the sector, unlike so many other businesses that do not take safety seriously or comply with safety provisions in their organisation.

Ogunleye noted that this year’s theme affected every workplace, every worker, and every industry across Nigeria and the globe, adding that health and safety in the workplace are not just regulations; they are the foundation of productivity, innovation, and human dignity.

He recalled that the Head of Service of the Federation had, in a circular issued in July 2022, directed that all ministries parastatals and agencies of government must have a safety desk.

He said: “The essence of safety to human existence predates the industrial revolution era, that is, since the early beginning of man that occupa-tion is deemed necessary for survival.

However, there have been significant successes and improvements in managing the health and safety of workers during the 1st – 2nd industrial revolution through significant studies on organisational processes, technology and human behaviour.

“Therefore, making the human factor concept central, relative to workplace activities and processes.

Technological evolution into the 3rd, 4th and 5th industrial revolution of the digital era, smart technologies and human-machine collaboration (AI) presents unique safety challenges which are now front-burner issues for health and safety practitioners.

“As Nigeria’s chartered body for the practice and management of safety and related matters, the institute called for effective collaboration with various levels of government, industry stakeholders and policy makers.”

Ogunleye explained that ISPON would be willing and available to effectively partner with governments, agencies, and all stakeholders to address safety and health challenges related to AI and digitalisation in workplaces in key areas such as establish laws and policies that define how AI and digitalization should be deployed in workplaces to ensure safety and health standards are maintained.

