ISO’s Recertifies Galaxy Backbone’s Service Systems

The International Standards Organisation (ISO) has recertified Galaxy Backbone Limited in four strategic areas, with continued focus on strengthening Nigeria’s Digital Infrastructure. The certifications include ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management Systems), ISO 20000 (Service Management Systems), and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems).

According to GBB, the achievement underscores its commitment to safeguarding data, delivering reliable services, and providing robust digital solutions for government and private sector clients.

In a statement, GBB explained that the ISO’s recertification across four Key Standards, will boost trust, resilience, and confidence in Nigeria’s digital Infrastructure. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju said: “These certifications go beyond compliance; they are a statement of trust.

“For our customers, this means the services they rely on; from connectivity to cloud hosting and cybersecurity, meet the highest international standards of quality, resilience, and security. “This is central to our mission of enabling Nigeria’s digital transformation and helping organisations thrive in an increasingly connected and competitive global economy.”