Isong Celebrates Wale Oke For Winning 2nd Term Re-Election As PFN President

Outgoing National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop Dr Emmah Isong has described the re-election of Archbishop Wale Oke for a second term in office as historic and a new dawn for Pentecostal Fellowship in Nigeria.

Isong who made the remarks after the re-election of Wale Oke as National President of the Christian body on Wednesday said he was excited that he deserves a second term given his accomplishments in his first tenure.

Oke was re-elected after members of the Advisory Council found him Worthy during the 18th Biennial conference which took place in February 11, 2025 in Abuja.

Others who are to occupy various offices with him include Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu – National Deputy President, Bishop David Bakare, National Secretary, Dr Sam Aboyeji, National Treasurer, among others.

It would be recalled that Wale Oke first won the PFN election some four years ago and assumed office as PFN President in March 2021.

“Having exhausted his tenure, he needed a second term to complete his vision for the Fellowship.

Isong, while answering questions from Journalists said: “These are the front liners of the national exco. They are the people who will be leading us for the next fours years.

“Everyone is at liberty now to congratulate his Eminence Archisbishop Dr. Wale Oke. We thank God for this result.”

The cleric noted that the 18th National biennial conference of the Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria PFN will kickstart tomorrow at the Glory Dome, of the Dunamis Ministry , Airport Road Abuja, tomorrow at 4pm.

“We are asking all Pentecostals, all Nigerians, desiring to move the holy sprit to come.

“Truly this gathering being the end of 40 days fasting will produce a new nation of Nigeria that our children and grandchildren will be proud to come and see.

” We congratulate the re-elected PFN president, Dr Francis Wale Oke on his victory and we pray that everyone who loves God will support him,” Isong said.

