Isolo LCDA Chair Intensifies Work On Aswani/Emzor Road

The Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olasoju Adebayo, has commenced paving stones’ laying on the ever-busy Aswani/ Emzor Road in Lagos State.

The road which had become motorists’ headache before the Olasoju administration sought the state government’s approval to reconstruct appears deliverable ahead of the scheduled completion date given the pace at which the contractors handling it is advancing.

Motorists, business owners and passersby on the corridor have been full of praises to the council chairman for the ongoing developmental work agreeing that the road, when completed, will bring about a great relief for their daily activities.

“Of a truth I speak, this development gladdens my heart because it shows that indeed this government has our interest at heart. You can’t imagine the suffering we have had to endure because of the dilapidated nature of this road.

“As it is now, it has been closed to motorists meaning that we’ve had to be trekking from the other end to 5-star, we see this as the ultimate sacrifice that we have to pay because when the road is completed, it will be to our advantage,” said a pedestrian, Samuel Akanni.

Turning to another passer-by who identified himself as Akeem Akintoye, he recalled the devastating status of the road whenever rain falls and confessed that he heaved a sigh of relief upon hearing that the council authority had sought to see to its construction.

Akintoye expressed delight at the pace of the work and affirmed that upon completion, it will boost socioeconomic activities in the axis and across the council area, by extension.

“I can’t believe the local government can attempt to do this road because of its size and the fact that it’s a state-government road but we are happy and we can’t wait for its completion.

I can see that the drainage channels are being worked upon too and that will, no doubt, ensure that the road will last. The paving stones are strong one that will stand the test of time.

This is a heartwarming development,” he enthused. The road, when completed, will join the long list of vital infrastructure that the Olasoju-led administration has undertaken to make commuting pleasurable and boost economic activities in Isolo LCDA in the last four years.

