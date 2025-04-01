Isolo LCDA Chair Graces Osolo’s Coronation Rites, Preaches Unity

Share

The Executive Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Olasoju Adebayo, has called on sons, daughters, and non-indigenes alike of Isolo to rally around the kingdom’s new paramount ruler HRM, Oba Isa Olakunle Abiodun Adejuwon Faronbi-Shekoni Mobadenle Arolagbade Alagbeji III, Osolo of Isolo, in his efforts to advance the cause of the town.

Olasoju made this appeal when he led the executives and management of the council to the coronation rites of the monarch on March 30.

The traditional event, held at the vast Esa Square marked the end of a-3-day coronation rites of the new traditional ruler.

In the full glare of visiting traditional rulers from far and near such as HRM Oba Dr. Aina Josiah; the Oloto of Oto Awori, HRM Oba Itu Olasukanmi Ilemobade; the Onigboko of Igboko land, and HRM Oba Engr. Teslim Nasir; Olodan of Odan Abuja and highlyecstatic indigenes and nonindigenes as well as various heads of traditional cults, the four Afobajes namely Alhaji Jamiu Saka (Omotoba), Dr. Mikail Agbabiaka (Jagun Aluko), Alh. Rahmon Mustapha (Ogodo) and Alhaji Rasaq Onikosi (Osuro) concluded the coronation rites and decorated the monarch with the sacred crown, royal beadings, and other traditional costumes.

This was after the monarch had carried the honey-filled calabash in the customary ‘one-from-three’ calabashes before him signaling a prosperous and peaceful reign.

In his address, the council boss expressed how delighted he was witnessing the historical event as he felicitated the entire Isolo sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora, especially the newly crowned paramount ruler.

“I am as delighted as everyone here today because another history is unfolding today. I want to specially congratulate our new royal father – His Royal Majesty, Oba Isa Olakunle Abiodun Faronbi-Shekoni Mobadenle Arolagbade Alagbeji III on his coronation today.

“His name ‘Abiodun’ is manifesting today given the fact that his coronation, just like his birth, is coinciding with a global festival.

Every contest, no matter how many contenders are, always goes the way of one person and that’s what we are having today. All the faces I am seeing here today represent Isolo and it’s my prayer that our community keeps thriving,” Olasoju remarked.

Humbly turning to the new monarch, Olasoju modestly impressed it on him that everyone, both young and old, has become his child as he charged him to extend the olive branch to all those who contested the throne with him.

The council boss also called on all and sundry to rally around the kingdom head for the continuous development of the ancient town.

