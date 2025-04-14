ISN Picks CEO

Share

Internet Solutions Nigeria (ISN) Limited has appointed Mrs Oluwakemi YoungEsumeh as chief executive officer.

A statement by the company described Young-Esumeh, whose appointment took effect on April 1, 2025, as a seasoned telecommunications and IT outsourcing expert.

In her new role, she is expected to drive ISN’s expansion efforts, strengthen its industry position and enhance digital accessibility for businesses and residential customers across Nigeria.

She has been a key figure at ISN, rising through the ranks to become the chief operating officer. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving growth, innovation and operational efficiency within the company.

The Chairman of the ISN Board, Mr Rabie Jarmakani, said: “We are delighted to appoint Mrs Oluwakemi YoungEsumeh as CEO. Her strategic vision and operational expertise have significantly contributed to ISN’s success.”

Young-Esumeh’s rise to the top exemplifies ISN’s commitment to employee development and leadership progres-sion.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone for ISN as it looks to the future with a renewed focus on innovation, service excellence, and connectivity for Nigerians.

