Islamic School Holds Graduation, Says Western, Theocratic Education Compulsory for Muslims

The annual event of Qur’an recitation and Memorisation graduations of Daar s-Salaam Qur’an Memorisation School holds today, December 31, with the proprietor, Mudiru Usradh Andul Hadi Mutolib Owolabi, reiterating the need for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, curbing of substance abuse, internet fraud, ritual killings, fake clerics aiding fraudsters, craze for wealth and other societal ills.

Owolabi, said the school founded over a decade ago is all about inspiring and impacting moral values at a tender age to promote peaceful co-existence among religious adherents in the society. “At Daaru s-Salaam Memorisation School, we are theocratic educationists promoting peace in Nigeria. The initiative behind the Qur’an Memorisation School is the application of the Almighty formula to preserve the law of the Scripture, to prevent its original text from being manipulated or edited.

“In this way children can know and quote the Scripture off heart which is to be a point of duty binding on everyone for peace, without ignorance of sacred law. According to Islam, half education is worst to none; theocratic education starts from cradle and has to be continued till death. Of which otherwise is what we are experiencing in the society today,” Owolabi stated. Addressing parents and guardians, he said:”My advice to parents as ordained and stated by our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is that both secular and theocratic education are compulsory for both male and female Muslim so as to be the best God has created them to be.

“This is because the best in the sight of Allah is the one who fears God Almighty, in training children and other dealings.The above quotation is from Qur’an chapter 49.” The cleric decried the un- healthy relationships among some youths who are carried away by quick wealth syndrome thereby conniving with evil merchants who pose as Islamic clerics to carry out internet fraud and rituals. Also, he charged politicians to eschew evil and abide by the detects of the Holy books upon which they are sworn into office.