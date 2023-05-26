Islamic Scholars To Tinubu: Prioritise Insecurity, Other Challenges Facing Nigeria’s Sovereignty

The Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO) in Nigeria, Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafii has called on the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other elected officials to focus on security, economy and other challenges facing the country when sworn-in on May 29. Shafi’i made the call at a public lecture organised by the Lagos State chapter of The Muslim Congress (TMC) in Lagos recently. Particularly, the event themed: “Guiding the Government and Mass- es Towards Building a Great Nation”. The revered scholar scored the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari low in the area of education, economy, health and security which are considered major key performance indicators of good governance in any democracy in the world.

“The topic is germane in guiding the government and the masses towards attaining good governance”, Sheikh Shafi’i said in the well researched lecture attended by notable personalities from within Lagos and beyond. According to him, “Part of the yardsticks use to measure good governance in any democracy includes economy, education, health, functional constitution and security of lives and property, among others. The outgoing government tried but their best is not enough. “Government’s performance in the area of economy will be rated on the basis of the value of the currency, cost of living and accessibility to essential commodities; import and export of goods, among others. Going by these, it is obvious that we aren’t progressing. Nigerians, especially those that trade in Naira and Dollars can rate government’s performance in the aspect of economy, going by their daily experience.

“On security, how secure is the country? How safe are the masses, especially their lives and property? Evidently, everyone present at this lecture can give accurate answer to this. It’s not in a good state. “There are kidnappers who abducted for ransom. There are those who kidnap for rituals. The case of armed robbery is yet to abate despite government’s effort to secure Lagos and Nigeria. It’s therefore our responsibility to put an end to insecurity. Both the incoming government as well as the masses have varying responsibilities. Shafi’i, who is one of the spiritual heads of The Muslim Congress (TMC) also raised concerns over the dilapidated state of education and healthcare delivery system, which he said must be attended to by the incoming administration.

He said, “the state of education is another factor to rate governance of a country. We rate the infrastructures and facilities in the schools, the teachers/lecturers’ qualifications and the curriculum/syllabus, among others. All of us can judge that confidently going by the hurdles our children go through to receive education. “The fact that many children of politicians and wealthy Nigerians aren’t schooling in Nigeria is an indication that our education is in a sorry state that needs overhauling. It’s so sad that students know when they gain admissions but do not know when they will graduate as a result of incessant strike actions that elongates their stay in school.” The respected scholar therefore called on the incoming government of Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the challenges bedeviling the country and surpass the achievements of the outgoing government once he resumes office on May 29.

“What is the way forward to all these challenges. Change! We need a change in education, health, economy and security sectors in the country. We expect the new government to look into the challenges facing us as a country and surpass the achievements of the outgoing government,” he said. He, however, seize the opportunity to call on the opposition as well as the masses and religious leaders to stop fanning the embers of disunity and pray fervently for Tinubu to succeed. “The citizens also have roles to play. They should complement efforts without frustrating it. Our leaders require a lot of prayers from us to succeed. That’s why I am addressing my speech to the religious leaders and those who screamed and have predicted false prophecies about the outgoing government, especially about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, wishing and praying that Buhari will not finish his tenure! “God’s willing, he is handing over to his successor on May 29.

He didn’t die as they had expected because it’s only Allah that gives and takes lives.” Sheikh Shafi’i prayed for Tinubu to succeed and urged Nigerians to pray that Allah gives him sound health, noting that Tinubu truly has many enemies and haters because he is a Muslim. “Let’s pray to Allah to guide him in appointing good advisors and pious office holders”, he said. The Sheikh also discouraged Nigerians from seeking soft-landing for offenders, saying, the constitution should work effectively and no one should be above the law. These is the way forward”, he noted. In his address, the Wali, TMC Lagos, Mallam Tajudeen Yuusuf Olusesi, delivered by Rodiful Waali, Usthadh Roji Salmon, asserted that the need to see a greater nation is one of Congress’ motivation for coming up with the programme. He said, “The political events in the country has again attracted our attention in the Congress.

The inestimable role played by government in a country as well as the unappealing situation of inhabitants of Nigeria despite our incredible human and material resources coupled with the behavioural dispositions of the populace to public affairs and the overwhelming need to see a great Nation in the nearest future have conspired to increase our interest in governance, especially as we approach transition to another government on 29th May, 2023. “We obviously desire a great nation with zero tolerance for corruption and enviable educational standard, charming health system, high moral value and uncompromising patriotism, state of the art infrastructure and an industrialised nation with healthy employment rate and stable economy devoid of regular fluctuating inflation, appreciable security where ethno-religious discrimination will be a thing of the past.

“To achieve this feat, it is important that all hands are on deck while we move to the state of bliss. Our desire to have a great country requires that we seek guidance. Hence, the topic Guiding the Government and Masses Towards Building a Great Nation. We have also come forth with a scholar of no mean repute Fadiilatu’Sh-Shaykh Dhikru’llah Shafi’i, to help us do justice to the topic.” If we all play our parts well, it’s for our collective gain Adebaruwa The royal father of the day, Oba Abdul-Semiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adebaruwa of Igbogbo Land, who commended TMC for initiating such a topical discourse, asserted that if everyone puts what was said into practice, they will all enjoy the reward of good governance.

The Chief Imam, Ikorodu Division, Alhaji Aliyy Ademoritan Olo- wooribi explained that Islam and Muslims are faring well in Ikorodu and lauded TMC. He lauded the Congress for making giant strides in almost all aspects of human endeavour. He, however, advised that TMC joins forces with other organizations and groups to ensure collective growth and development. He said: “You are doing great deals, but don’t excel alone. Let’s join forces and grow together.”