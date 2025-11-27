Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Dies At 98

A prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has reportedly passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 27, at the age of 98.

New Telegraph gathered that Usman-Bauchi died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi after a prolonged illness.

A former presidential aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, in a post on X, confirmed the death of the revered Islamic scholar.

“It is with a heavy heart and complete submission to the will of Allah (SAW) that we receive the news of the passing of our revered leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, one of the leaders of the Tijjaniyya order in Nigeria,” he wrote.

He added that “May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his noble deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

The deceased’s son, Sayyadi Ali Dahiru Usman Bauchi, also confirmed his death to Daily Trust.

“It is confirmed. Sheikh has returned to his creator. We are all from Allah, and to Him we shall all return.

“It is time for Sheikh to rest. We thank Almighty Allah. Allah has done everything for us to spare the life of Sheikh till this time. Sheikh’s life was well spent. Alhamdulillah.

“I’m right now in Madinah, so I cannot confirm to you where the remains of the Sheikh will be buried; maybe in Abuja or Bauchi,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the family and the Bauchi State Government have yet to make an official announcement.

More details later.