Islamic Scholar Petitions Police, Denies Arrest, Says Report Against Him False

An Islamic scholar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hajj Monsur Consolidated Travels Limited, Amir Qamardeen Ajala has petitioned the Zone 2 command over a scathing remark made against him by a social me- dia report by one Shakiru Adebare, a.k.a Okanlomo In the said video, Okanlomo al- leged that Amir Ajala was detained by the police and later went to a point of sale (POS) to collect money inorder to secure his release. Amir Ajala said he considered this allegation as defamation of character, adding that the conduct was intended to bring his hard earned reputation to disrepute.

Addressing journalists in Lagos recently, Amir Ajala called for the arrest of Okanlomo immediately to face prosecution for the false and mischievous information being peddle against him. Amir Ajala said: “Mr, shakiru Adebare posted a video of myself and my family on his page Al hizat world wide and Truth TV without my approval. The content therein was that I was detained for seven hours at zone 2 police Command showing the images of myself, my wife and that the money I was counting in the video was used to procure my bail. According to him, “I was never detained at zone 2 as he claimed or at any police station in Lagos State or anywhere in Nigeria.

“I have never met Mr, Shakiru Adebare Alias Okanlomo anywhere before now. “I have written to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ali Ari at Zone 2 command, Onikan Lagos State for proper action. “I consider these false allegations as criminal, defamation of character, cyber bullying, cyber stalking, likely to cause breach of peace against me and my family and put my hard earned reputation into disrepute. “Recently, the same Okanlomo was stopped from travelling at M.M.A international airport where he was apparently trying to escape investigation. It was gathered that his passport was seized and was detained at Alagbon police station following a petition written by Adepoju’s families at Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State.

“He was later invited for questioning at Zone 2, because of a petition written by ACADIP Interna- tional. Apart from my own petition at Zone 2, the purveyor of this false report has no less than six petitions written against him by different in- dividuals. It was gathered that his international passport seized earlier had been returned to him and he might escape prosecution over these false allegations. He added that he had petitioned the Police through the Zone 2 command and hoped that action would be taken to bring the full weight of the law on him. He said if the suspect is allowed to travel out of the country, he would continue his tirade of abuse, defaming well meaning Nigerians through social media. He appealed that the culprit should be arrested and tried for his offences.