The Muslim community in Nigeria has bid farewell to one of its most revered figures, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, who was laid to rest on Friday, December 6, 2024, at his Akobo residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, following Asr prayer.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, the burial took place shortly after the Jumu’ah prayer.

Family members, clerics, and sympathisers gathered to perform a full recitation of the Quran at the Central Mosque within his residence, offering prayers for the deceased.

Preparations for the burial had been in full swing, with a source confirming that the grave was ready earlier in the day.

The solemn ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes and reflections on Bello’s life and legacy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 84-year-old cleric passed away on Friday morning at his Ibadan residence.

The news of his demise was first announced by prominent Islamic scholar, Alfa Aribidesi of At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah.

Corroborating the announcement, Islamic singer and follower of the late scholar, Alhaji Basit Olarenwaju (popularly known as Aponle Anabi), and Alhaji Taofeeq Akeugbagold shared the news on their social media platforms, mourning the loss of a spiritual icon.

Alhaji Bello was renowned for his profound Islamic teachings, unwavering commitment to truth, and efforts to foster unity within the Muslim Ummah.

His decades-long contributions to Islamic scholarship and his role as a spiritual guide have left an indelible mark on countless lives.

His passing is considered a great loss to the Muslim community, with tributes pouring in from across Nigeria and beyond.

The burial ceremony attracted a large crowd of mourners, including family, friends, religious leaders, and admirers who came to pay their last respects.

