Islamic Scholar: Challenges Facing Nigeria Are From God

An Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Bauchi has said that the current difficulties confronting the nation are tests from God.

The cleric who spoke at a press conference on Thursday while announcing the preparations for the Maulud celebration scheduled for September 26, 2023, encouraged Nigerians to refrain from assigning blame to leaders for these issues.

The scholar, who also happens to be the eldest son of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi said there was no point blaming leaders or individuals for the nation’s challenges.

“We all have responsibilities to check our deeds, hardship or whatever situation we find ourselves in come from Almighty Allah.

“What Nigerians should do at this time is to return to Allah, and I believe that things would change for the better.

“What is expected of us is patience and prayers; we must stand up to make things better in our own ways through legitimate means,” he said.

He called on religious leaders to steer clear of making reckless statements that could potentially incite violence and jeopardize peaceful coexistence in the country.

“What causes hatred and acrimony among religious leaders is mostly verbal attacks against each other,” he said.

He appealed to Islamic scholars to desist from casting aspersions on others in the course of their preaching.

“We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders, great Islamic scholars like Shehu Tijjani, Sheikh Ibrahim, Shehu Abdulkadir and Shehu Dan Fodiyo.

“These are among the exalted servants of Allah that contributed immensely to the growth of Islam,” he said.