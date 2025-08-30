Islamic New Year: Yagawal, Clerics Call For Prayers For Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

A renowned Islamic scholar, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, and other clerics on Friday called on Muslims to offer special prayers for Nigeria’s unity, progress, and economic recovery.

Yagawal, a commissioner in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), made the call during a special Jumu’at prayer organised to commemorate the Islamic New Year in Sokoto.

Yagawal emphasised the significance of collective prayers for divine intervention to help the nation overcome its challenges.

He stressed the need for people to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which promote peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerity, love, and fear of Allah.

According to him, the Holy Prophet brought divine guidance and enlightenment to humanity, stressing the need for collective prayers to alleviate the country’s economic challenges.

Dr. Atiku Balarabe-Gusau also urged citizens to reflect on their relationship with Allah and fellow humans, making amends where necessary.

Balarabe-Gusau admonished people to follow the footsteps of past leaders who ensured the moulding of the characters of the coming generations.

He also called for prayers for peace, particularly in a nation facing security challenges, with love and sincerity.

Sheikh Yusuf Zuru commended the organiser, Malam Kabiru Mu’azu-Jodi, and urged well-to-do Nigerians to facilitate the conduct of gatherings that promote peaceful coexistence and brotherhood in the country.

Zuru said the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) signifies the arrival of mercy, compassion, and wisdom, adding that the Tijjaniyya revivalist, Shehu Ibrahim Nyass, demonstrated wisdom and Allah’s mercy by introducing easier ways of memorising the Holy Quran, its recitation, and exegesis.

Other scholars who offered prayers included Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu-Dahiru Bauchi, Dr. Aminu Sufi, and scholars from parts of Nigeria, Mauritania, Senegal, and the Niger Republic.

The event was characterised by the recitation of Quranic panegyric poems honouring Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).