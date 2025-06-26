Islamic New Year: Rep Urges FG To Declare Public Holiday

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, has called on the Federal Government to declare the first day of Muharram — the beginning of the Islamic calendar — as a national public holiday.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Dodo Alhaji, Abdullahi congratulated Muslims across Nigeria and beyond on the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1447 AH.

The lawmaker, who represents Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, commended the governors of Niger, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto for consistently recognising the significance of 1st Muharram by declaring it a public holiday in their states.

He urged the federal government to emulate these states by granting national recognition to the Islamic New Year.

“In a multi-religious nation, acknowledging dates of religious significance for all major faiths fosters unity, strengthens mutual respect, and reinforces a sense of belonging among citizens,” he said.

Abdullahi noted that the Islamic New Year is a time for spiritual renewal, reflection, and recommitment to the values of sacrifice, perseverance, and piety exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his companions during the Hijrah.

He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, show compassion, and rally around the shared goal of national development.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to promoting inclusive policies and legislative initiatives that respect and uphold Nigeria’s religious and cultural diversity.