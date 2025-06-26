Islamic New Year: Katsina Declares Friday Work-Free Day

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, has declared Friday a work-free day to commemorate the New Islamic year 1447 AH.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Abdullahi Faskari, on Thursday in Katsina.

The Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in the state and across the country on witnessing the new Islamic Calendar.

According to the statement, the declaration of the holiday is to enable civil servants and residents to join other faithful in celebrating the year, and to reflect on its spiritual significance.

“Governor Radda called on the good people of Katsina State to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another, emphasising that no meaningful development could take place without peace and stability.

“The Governor reassured the administration’s commitment to delivering people oriented projects that would improve the lives of the people.

“Furthermore, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda reiterated his call on farmers and beneficiaries of government agricultural support to make judicious use of the fertilizers, tractors, and other farming implements distributed to enhance food security during the ongoing rainy season.

“Similarly, he urged farmers to desist from illegal encroachment of all cattle routes, forest and grazing reserves. The Governor prayed for continued peace, unity, and prosperity in Katsina State and Nigeria at large.”