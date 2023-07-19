Islamic New Year: Atiku Urges Muslims To Reflect On Allah’s Mercies

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with the Muslim faithful as he welcomes them all to the Islamic New Year of Muharram 1445 AH.

Speaking in a statement issued on Wednesday, Atiku asked all Muslims to use the sacred month to reflect on Allah’s mercies and provisions upon their lives.

the ex-Vice president asked Muslims, particularly the devout ones to always heed Allah’s command to maintain peace at all times.

Atiku also enjoined all Muslims to be sober and prayerful as they confront the various challenges ahead of them in this New Year.

He said: “It is with a profound sense of gratitude to Allah (SWT) that I welcome everyone, especially the Muslim faithful, to the Islamic New Year of Muharram 1445 AH.

“As we enter the sacred month, I enjoin all to reflect on Allah’s mercies and provisions upon us and always to heed Allah’s injunction to maintain peace at all times.

“We are compelled by God to intensify good deeds, particularly in this holy month. But as we do that, let us remember to put our dear country, Nigeria, in our prayers for God to grant us peace, unity, and serenity of mind for His will to prevail.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I enjoin you all, as always, to be sober and prayerful as we confront the various challenges ahead of us in this new year.”