Islamic Leaders Reject Targeted Killing Claims

In a call for national unity, a coalition of Southern Nigeria’s most prominent islamic clerics and scholars has declared that the narrative of a christian genocide in the country is false, asserting that muslims have also been tragic victims of the nation’s widespread insecurity.

The clerics made the declaration at a one-day summit tagged “Special Southern Ulammah Summit” organised by Congregation of Southern Nigerian Ulammah.

The summit with the theme “Confronting the Economic and Security Challenges Facing Islamic Ummah in Southern Nigeria” was held in Ibadan. It was attended by prominent Islamic clerics, scholars and leaders across the Southern part of the country and beyond.

They maintained that there is nothing like Christian genocide in Nigeria, insisting that many muslims have been killed during the various attacks.

They claimed that the muslims are not responsible for terrorism in the country and that terrorism has no basis in islam. They therefore appealed to Nigerians not to allow external influences to divide the country.

The Chief Host, Sheikh Isa Akindele Salaudeen, in his welcome address, noted the Muslim Ummah is faced with a lot of economic and security challenges.