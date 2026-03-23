…Islamic Leaders Advise Muslims

Islamic leaders have urged the Muslim community not to deviate from the teachings and lessons learnt during Ramadan. They made the call at the 9th edition of an Islamic programme christened “Ibadan Eldfest” at the Ibadan Central Mosque on Saturday.

The programme was organised for Muslims in Ibadan to recreate, relax, connect with their peers and share ideas and experiences after Ramadan was attended by children, parents, prominent Islamic clerics, academics, professionals, students, youths, young adults, and other categories of people.

Islamic scholar and preacher, Dr Daud Amoo Alaga, advised Muslims not to deviate from every moral teaching received during the month. He said: “The primary verse that talks about Ramadan fast is Qur’an 2 verse 183 and it ends by saying you can be pious.”