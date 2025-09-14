Islamic Law Abhors Public Protest, Abuse Of Leaders – Ex-Grand Khadi

Former Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Shari’a Court of Appeal and Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, Justice Saliu Olohuntoyin Muhammad, has cautioned Nigerians against publicly condemning or abusing government officials, stressing that Islamic law prescribes prayers and constructive advice rather than protests.

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the retired jurist described political office as a divine trust (amanah), insisting that citizens are duty-bound to respect and guide leaders through lawful means.

“Government offices are a trust from Allah and the people. Leaders must discharge them with sincerity. But as followers, our role is to pray for government and guide them with advice. Condemnation and abuse are not the way of Islam,” he said.

Justice Muhammad maintained that public protests, regardless of how they are labelled, have no basis in Islam. “Peaceful protest, whatever name you call it, is not recognised in Islam. You pray for guidance for those in power,” he added.

He, however, urged the government to establish a regulatory framework for religious preaching across faiths, lamenting the abuse of the pulpit by unregulated preachers.

“The moment you can say ‘Allahu Akbar’, people call you malam. That is wrong. There must be law and regulation for both Christian and Muslim preachers. It should be a national policy,” he declared.

The jurist, a UN Peace Ambassador, distanced Islam from terrorism, banditry and violent crimes, describing them as signs of the end time. He urged families to play a central role in curbing the menace by instilling discipline and moral guidance in children.

He also encouraged Nigerians to adopt dialogue rather than media attacks when engaging government. “If you see areas the government is not doing well, book an appointment with the relevant officials and present your advice. That is the Islamic way,” he said.

Recalling his conflict mediation experiences in Sudan, Gambia, London, Malaysia and the United States, Justice Muhammad said such encounters reinforced his conviction that constructive dialogue and mutual respect remain the foundation of peace.

He further called on the government to ban graduation ceremonies in pre-primary and primary schools, describing them as misplaced priorities.

“Graduation in nursery and primary schools should be banned. It is unnecessary, a waste of money, and it encourages competition that is not healthy at that level,” he argued.

According to him, children should instead be taught humility, discipline and knowledge, rather than being exposed to what he described as “miniature convocation parades.”

The Kwara Council of Ulamah, which he currently serves as Executive Secretary, was inaugurated in 2020 by the Emir of Ilorin to promote peaceful coexistence and resolve disputes across the state. The body also screens new Jumat mosques before granting approval.